Dechert Blasts ENRC's 'Conspiracy Theory' SFO Leak Claims

Law360, London (May 25, 2021, 6:42 PM BST) -- Dechert LLP argued at trial on Tuesday that accusations that a former partner leaked confidential information to the Serious Fraud Office about the internal investigation he was leading into alleged corruption at Kazakh mining company ENRC "is the stuff of conspiracy theory." The High Court has heard that claims by Kazakh mining company ENRC that a former Dechert partner leaked confidential information to the Serious Fraud Office about an internal investigation into alleged corruption is "the stuff of conspiracy theory." (AP) Opening its defense on the second day of the High Court trial, Dechert said Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. had "concocted"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS