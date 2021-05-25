Pension Plans Expect To Plug Gender Payment Gap By 2022

Law360, London (May 25, 2021, 11:46 AM BST) -- Most retirement savings plans will plug historical shortfalls in pension payments for women by the end of next year, according to a survey published on Tuesday by law firm Sacker & Partners LLP. Sackers said that 55% of respondents to a survey expect that they will have paid the additional amount owed to female pension savers by the end of 2022. The High Court ruled in November that pension trustees have to go back and examine records dating from May 1990, then plug historical shortfalls in the retirement pots of employees who changed providers. The shortfall applies overwhelmingly, if not exclusively,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS