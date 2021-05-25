Financial Regulator Vows To Boost Use Of AI In Oversight

Law360, London (May 25, 2021, 3:57 PM BST) -- The Prudential Regulation Authority plans to make greater use of artificial intelligence and focus on the technology needed for frontline supervision, according to its business plan for the next financial year. The Bank of England's regulatory arm said on Monday that it wants to continue to use new and emerging regulatory technology in its internal operations in 2021/22 as it aims to meet commitments to embrace new technology and improve its effectiveness as a regulator. "We will follow through on the commitments set out in our response to the Future of Finance Report to develop further our regtech strategy," Sam Woods, PRA...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS