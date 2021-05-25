CBD Co. Seeks To Dodge Sanctions Bids In IP Row

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 3:01 PM EDT) -- A Florida CBD company on Tuesday hit back against sanctions proposed by two of its former business partners in a trade secrets suit over misappropriating a secret CBD cream formula, saying the sanctions motions are improper because the company "clearly" provided the formula. Healthcare Resources Management Group LLC urged the court to deny the sanctions motions filed earlier this month by Rejuvenol Laboratories Inc. and Medterra CBD LLC, which said Healthcare Resources did not disclose any proprietary formula to the other companies. Healthcare Resources said the defendants' motions for sanctions and summary judgment waste the court's resources and time "in an...

