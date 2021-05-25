UK Regulator Will Scrutinize AstraZeneca-Alexion Deal

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority announced Tuesday that it's investigating a planned $39 billion merger between Swedish-British coronavirus vaccine producer AstraZeneca and U.S. drugmaker Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The British regulator said in its announcement that it sent notices to the companies on May 25, a little more than a month after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission approved the deal. The Authority aims to decide by July 21 whether to advance the merger to a second investigatory stage. The Competition and Markets Authority said the probe will scrutinize whether the proposed merger "may be expected to result in a substantial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS