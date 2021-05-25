GoExpedi Taps Former Andarko Atty As General Counsel

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Energy sector supply chain and e-commerce company GoExpedi said Tuesday that it has appointed a former Andarko Petroleum Corp. attorney as its general counsel. Julie Gremillion will be responsible for leading all aspects of the company's legal strategy, managing its compliance and risk, and working with its senior leadership and board of directors as an adviser on legal and business matters, Houston-based GoExpedi said. Gremillion told Law360 Pulse that her work at Andarko gave her the ability to understand how companies in the energy sector operate. "And having someone who has worked there, understands them, understands how they operate, how they think,...

