Philly Store Sues Penn National For Looting Coverage

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia sneaker store has claimed that its insurer refused to cover damage caused by looters in the wake of last year's protests of the murder of George Floyd, and filed a lawsuit demanding coverage in Pennsylvania state court. Shift Property Management LLC, which owns the Kensington Avenue property leased to Olympia Sports, said in a lawsuit Monday that the building had suffered vandalism and looting on May 30, as well as water damage sometime in July, but Penn National Mutual Casualty Insurance Co. had refused to cover any of the damage. "Defendant has no actual basis for declining complete coverage...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS