Serco Exec Acquittals Are Fueling Criticism Of SFO

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 12:12 PM EDT) -- On April 26, the U.K. Serious Fraud Office's prosecution of two former Serco Geografix Ltd., or SGL, directors collapsed.[1] Unsurprisingly this case has reignited questions as to whether the SFO is fit for purpose, but it also shines a light — again — on the contrast between the SFO's ability to secure lucrative deferred prosecution agreements with corporate suspects and its inability to secure convictions of the individuals whose conduct underlies the DPA. In July 2019, SGL and the SFO agreed to a DPA; SGL accepted criminal liability for fraud and false accounting relating to contracts with the Ministry of Justice and...

