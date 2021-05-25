SEIU Unit Says Nursing Home Can't Duck Wage Grievance

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A Service Employees International Union unit has urged a Florida federal judge to toss a nursing home's bid for a declaration that a collective bargaining agreement was not effective for months after its ratification date, casting the dispute as a ploy to dodge arbitration on a valid wage grievance. Heritage Park Rehabilitation and Healthcare does not have a case that its collective bargaining agreement with 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East wasn't effective until January 2017 because the parties indisputably ratified the contract in May 2016, the union said Monday. "Despite [Heritage Park's] attempt to manufacture a controversy with allegations, there is...

