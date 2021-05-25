IP Owners Want Patent Exam Eligibility Reforms To Go Further

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- While the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is right to broaden what academic degrees qualify individuals to represent inventors before the agency, its revamped list doesn't go far enough, according to the Intellectual Property Owners Association. The IPO on Monday encouraged the USPTO to let individuals with degrees in mathematics and statistics take the examination to join the patent bar, along with loosening requirements for computer science majors and allowing apprenticeships or recommendations from employers to qualify individuals. "The current review of the qualification criteria has been a long time coming, and the degrees in Category A have not kept pace...

