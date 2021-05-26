3rd Circ. Backs Legal Funder in Contract Breach Appeal

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 2:23 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday backed a litigation funder who was stiffed on a $29,000 advance to a litigant who got an award from a wrongful termination suit. The court affirmed a lower court decision that went in favor of PS Finance, saying it was never up to the woman's replacement counsel to repay the money advanced by the company amid an appeal of her case. Three years ago, PS Finance, a New York-based consumer legal funder that specializes in settlement advances, filed a suit alleging breach of contract, among other claims, against Theresa Ellis. The dispute stems from 2010, when...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS