Indiana CBD Sellers Drop Challenge To Smokable Hemp Law

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 6:23 PM EDT) -- After nearly two years of battling the state of Indiana, a group of hemp and CBD sellers has said it will drop a legal challenge to a pair of state laws restricting the sale and distribution of smokable hemp. The companies informed an Indiana federal judge of their intention to voluntarily withdraw the action in a brief status update filed on Monday. The dismissal papers are expected "in the near future," the filing said. The dismissal of the case closes the door on a lengthy legal battle that began in June 2019 when a coalition of hemp vendors sought a ruling that a...

