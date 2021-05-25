Conn. House Leader Says Legal Pot, Tax Deal Close

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Connecticut's House majority leader said Tuesday a deal on cannabis legalization and taxation legislation is close and a vote on a measure could happen by next week. House Majority Leader Jason Rojas, D-East Hartford, said during a news conference that state leaders have been meeting on a cannabis legalization and taxation bill in the last several days and are chipping away at details. "I feel good about us coming to an agreement before the end of this week," Rojas said. Rojas said he believes there's broad consensus on the larger issues of cannabis legalization and taxation, but there are still some...

