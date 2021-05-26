DOJ Nominee On Track As GOP Blasts 'Defense Judges'

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The Morgan Lewis partner nominated to lead the U.S. Department of Justice's Criminal Division drew broad bipartisan support at a Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday where Republicans also questioned whether a district court pick was gleaned from "criminal-defense judges" who might be inclined to "defund the police from the bench." Kenneth A. Polite Jr., a former U.S. attorney who joined Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP three years ago, appeared on track for an easy confirmation to lead hundreds of prosecutors tackling crimes from fraud and corruption to narcotics and child exploitation. Polite said his priorities would include "combating cyber threats, COVID relief fraud, and exploitation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS