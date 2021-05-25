FINRA Says Wolverine Failed To Disclose Order Flow Rebates

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 8:20 PM EDT) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority tagged broker-dealer Wolverine Execution Services, LLC with a $170,000 fine for a string of alleged trade execution and order routing violations, an agreement conditioned on related settlements between the firm and several major stock exchanges. The Chicago-based firm failed to disclose "material" payment information about its order routing to execution venues, violating securities laws that require broker-dealers to disclose these so-called payment for order flow arrangements, FINRA said in a settlement agreement finalized Monday. The firm also mismarked more than 18,000 sell orders as long instead of short and failed to document so-called locate information for...

