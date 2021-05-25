Accused Atty Killer Can't Appeal Wrongful Death Settlement

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 5:13 PM EDT) -- A Missouri appeals court on Tuesday threw out a bid by a man accused of shooting and killing an attorney to object to a settlement between a trust fund he operated and the attorney's family, saying that he has no standing to challenge the deal. The appeals court found that because he is not a beneficiary of the trust, David G. Jungerman was not aggrieved by the trial court's decision blocking his objection to the settlement, as the settlement does not affect his personal or property rights. According to the opinion, Thomas Pickert's family sued Jungerman after Jungerman allegedly shot and...

