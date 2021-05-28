Commencement Speakers Urge Law Grads To Be Resilient

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 12:38 PM EDT) -- With advice stemming from "Good Will Hunting" and encouragement to use the resilience they've gained from a year filled with a global pandemic and racial injustice, 2021 law school commencement speakers asked their future legal colleagues to uphold democratic institutions, confront disinformation and address inequalities. Law school commencement speakers, including Hillary Clinton and Stacey Abrams, encouraged graduates to use the resilience they've gained from the pandemic to learn and grow from future setbacks in their careers. (Annie Pancak | Law360) Among recent virtual and in-person speeches to graduating classes across the country, voting rights activist Stacey Abrams and former U.S. Secretary of...

