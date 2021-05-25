NY Bar Says Attys Can Rent Out Offices In Co-Working Biz

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- New York-based attorneys are permitted to run a nonlegal business that consists of renting out law office space to other lawyers, the New York State Bar Association committee on legal ethics said in an opinion issued Tuesday. The attorney who posed the question before the NYSBA was planning to operate a co-working space for lawyers, with separate paper filing systems and non-networked computers, as well as shared conference rooms. The issue was whether such an office was an acceptable nonlegal business for an attorney to run, but the committee gave the idea the green light. Lawyers are allowed to own businesses...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS