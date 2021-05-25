Women's Clothing Firm Breezes Through Ch. 11 Confirmation

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The owner of women's clothing brands Joie and Equipment easily gained approval for its Chapter 11 reorganization plan Monday after telling a Delaware bankruptcy judge that it had resolved all opposition to its plan by providing new recoveries to junior creditors. During a virtual hearing, The Collected Group attorney John Weber of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP said weeks of negotiations resulted in the fully consensual plan that garnered the support of the official committee of unsecured creditors after the plan was altered to provide them with recoveries that weren't originally included in the reorganization plan. "At bottom, the...

