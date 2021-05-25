Mayer Brown Selects Finance Partner As Next Chair

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 3:41 PM EDT) -- Mayer Brown LLP announced on Tuesday that it has tapped a structured finance partner based in New York and Chicago to succeed its chair of nine years. Jon D. Van Gorp is slated to serve at least one three-year term as chair of the firm, starting June 1. He will succeed Paul Theiss, who has held the position since 2012. Van Gorp has been at Mayer Brown for nearly 25 years, most of his career. He previously co-led the firm's banking and finance, capital markets, and structured finance practices. He has also served on the firm's management committee since 2017....

