Secure Home Approved For Ch. 11 Plan, Competitor Discovery

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 7:58 PM EDT) -- Home and commercial security company Secure Home Holdings LLC received court approval Tuesday for its Chapter 11 plan of reorganization from a Delaware judge, who also granted the company's request to take discovery from a competing security firm accused of interfering with customer contracts. During a virtual hearing, debtor attorney Van C. Durrer II of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP told the court that a prompt exit from bankruptcy was critical for Secure Home to succeed post-Chapter 11 and asked for a waiver of the stay of a confirmation order that would typically delay the effectiveness of a plan...

