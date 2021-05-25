Ex-Judges Press AG To Toss Trump-Era Immigration Opinions

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Dozens of retired immigration judges urged Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday to revoke the immigration rulings of his Trump-era predecessors, slamming most of the binding opinions as departures from decades of settled immigration law. Forty jurists, through a group called the Round Table of Former Immigration Judges, sent a letter to Garland asking him to scrap all the decisions made in immigration court proceedings by former Attorneys Generals Jeff Sessions and William Barr and former acting Attorneys Generals Matthew Whitaker and Jeffrey Rosen. The former judges were especially concerned with still-intact decisions that narrowed asylum eligibility and curbed judges' ability...

