Biden Pick To Lead USCIS Vows To Address Visa Backlogs

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 7:12 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's pick to lead U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services vowed to put a dent in the agency's backlogged immigration applications during a Wednesday nomination hearing. Ur Jaddou, who appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee alongside five other nominees, stated she would immediately get to work addressing the series of crises that have roiled the federal immigration agency, which asked Congress for a billion-dollar bailout last year and is dealing with an immigrant visa backlog in the hundreds of thousands. "My most immediate responsibilities, if confirmed, will be to return the agency to firm solvency, resolve dramatically increasing processing times...

