Fla. Magistrate Judge Dave Lee Brannon Dies At 68

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 1:35 PM EDT) -- A longtime federal public defender who became a magistrate judge for the Southern District of Florida over nine years ago has died, court officials have said. Dave Lee Brannon, who became a magistrate judge in February 2012 and drew admiration for treating all parties in his proceedings with respect, died on May 18, said Chief Magistrate Judge John J. O'Sullivan on Wednesday. Brannon died at 68 after a long illness, said U.S. Magistrate Judge William Matthewman. "I think what stood out most about him was what a gentleman he was and how well respected he was," O'Sullivan said. "He will be...

