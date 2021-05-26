DC Circ. Rejects Activist's Appeal Over Species Review

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit said the Center for Biological Diversity doesn't have standing to move forward with an accusation that the public never got a chance to comment on a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service program designed to evaluate whether certain animals and plants should be protected. In a per curium judgment Tuesday, an appellate panel affirmed a lower court holding that an allegation that the federal government didn't follow notice and comment requirements doesn't alone provide the group with standing to sue. At issue are Endangered Species Act requirements for the FWS to protect species using only the best available information. Data...

