Hemp Biz Launches Blockchain-Based Litigation Funding

By Elise Hansen (October 26, 2021, 8:58 PM EDT) -- Retail investors can now bet on litigation finance via a blockchain-based token offering — a so-called initial litigation offering — that will fund hemp company Apothio while it battles a California county in federal court, according to a Tuesday announcement. Indiana-based Apothio LLC and its counsel, Roche Freedman LLP, are hoping to raise up to $5 million for Apothio while it pursues a lawsuit alleging California's Department of Fish and Wildlife illegally bulldozed hundreds of acres of hemp crops on one of its farms. Investors in the tokens will have an interest in proceeds Apothio may win from the suit, according...

