NM Unveils Proposed Rules For Recreational Pot Producers

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 2:02 PM EDT) -- New Mexico regulators have released proposed rules for commercial cannabis producers and opened a public comment period on the rules, more than a month after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed off on legislation that legalizes marijuana for adult use. The rules — posted Tuesday by the New Mexico Department of Health and the state's Regulation and Licensing Department — will be up for public comment until the conclusion of a public hearing on the proposals scheduled for June 29. Regulators said the proposed rules are the first in a series of rules that will be posted for public comment over the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS