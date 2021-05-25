Huntington's $22B TCF Deal Approved With Branch Sales

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Huntington Bancshares Inc. and TCF Financial Corp. received approval from banking regulators for their planned $22 billion merger after cutting a deal with the Justice Department to sell around a dozen branches in Michigan over competition concerns. The regional banks said in a joint statement Tuesday that the move has now been approved by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The approvals came after the banks reached a deal with Horizon Bancorp Inc. to unload 14 branches in Michigan with around $975 million in total deposits for an undisclosed...

