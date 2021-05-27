GableGotwals Taps Ex-SemGroup GC As Shareholder In Okla.

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 2:44 PM EDT) -- GableGotwals recently announced that a former in-house counsel at SemGroup Corp. with ties to the Lone Star State would be joining as a shareholder based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Susan Lindberg is joining GableGotwals after nearly three years as executive vice president and general counsel of SemGroup, the firm said Tuesday. Before that, she worked in a similar capacity at Eni US Operating Co. Inc. and held legal and government affairs roles at Duke Energy and Enron Corp. Lindberg left SemGroup in January 2020, a month after its $5.1 billion acquisition by Energy Transfer LP was finalized. She has since begun a master's...

