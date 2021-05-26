Insurer Doesn't Have To Defend Pipeline Co.'s $5M D&O Suit

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 5:22 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma federal judge has freed a Chubb insurance unit from having to cover pipeline company T.D. Williamson Inc.'s over $5 million legal bill for a former director's suit, holding that the policy's "insured versus insured" exclusion bars coverage. U.S. District Judge Gregory Kent Frizzell granted summary judgment to Federal Insurance Co. on Tuesday, saying that the carrier does not have to pay for TDW's underlying defense costs under its $10 million directors and officers liability policy. The policy clearly stated that "there is no coverage for claims brought by an insured person" in "any capacity" against other insureds. That definition...

