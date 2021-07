Rising Star: Greenspoon Marder's Irina Dashevsky

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 3:02 PM EDT) -- Irina Dashevsky of Greenspoon Marder LLP helped her former firm, Locke Lord LLP, launch a cannabis practice and represented would-be dispensary operators suing the state of Illinois over its management of the...

To view the full article, register now.