Rising Star: Stradley Ronon's Anastasia C. Sheffler-Wood

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 3:04 PM EDT) -- Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young LLP's Anastasia Sheffler-Wood has shepherded some of the biggest transportation companies on the New York Stock Exchange through yearslong, multimillion-dollar acquisitions, including Triumph Group Inc. and...

To view the full article, register now.