Law Society Warns Of Disputes Over Cyber Insurance

Law360, London (May 26, 2021, 11:17 AM BST) -- A trade body for solicitors in England and Wales has warned that new regulations governing cyber insurance for law firms could lead to disputes between insurers over liability for claims. The Law Society has warned that proposals by the Solicitors Regulation Authority for changes to professional indemnity insurance on cyber-insurance could lead to disputes between insurers over liability for claims. (iStock) The Law Society said on Tuesday that it has "significant concerns" about proposed changes to professional indemnity insurance that have been proposed by the Solicitors Regulation Authority. Solicitors are required by the regulator to hold professional indemnity insurance, which protects them...

