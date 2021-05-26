Dechert Says Atty Suffered Smear Campaign Over ENRC Work

Law360, London (May 26, 2021, 6:40 PM BST) -- A former Dechert LLP attorney accused of leaking confidential information about Kazakh miner ENRC to the media and Serious Fraud Office to expand his retainer was the victim of a campaign to "blacken" his name, the law firm argued at trial on Wednesday. Two long-time contractors to Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. behind the press leaks smeared Neil Gerrard, Dechert's former head of white-collar crime, in revenge for being sidelined from the internal miner's probe into potential corruption he was leading, Dechert's counsel said at the High Court trial. For Dechert, Andrew Onslow QC alleged Cameron Findlay, a security consultant retained by...

