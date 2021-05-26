FCA Bans Cypriot Firm From Selling Risky Products In UK

Law360, London (May 26, 2021, 3:14 PM BST) -- Britain's finance watchdog said on Wednesday that it has banned a company based in Cyprus from providing regulated activities to U.K. investors after it offered speculative derivatives products through unauthorized companies in its group. The Financial Conduct Agency said it has stopped ICC Intercertus Capital Ltd. from conducting any regulated or marketing activities in Britain. The City regulator said it acted after finding that the company, which was regulated in the U.K., sold high-risk contracts for differences from unregulated members of its parent group, Cypriot online broker EverFX, which were based overseas. "The EverFX Group used the fact that ICC Intercertus...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS