Ardonagh To Buy BGC Insurance Biz For $500M

Law360, London (May 26, 2021, 3:34 PM BST) -- British insurance giant Ardonagh Group Ltd. said on Wednesday it has reached a deal to buy the insurance arm of U.S. brokerage firm BGC Partners for $500 million in cash. Ardonagh, which owns Lloyd's of London broker Price Forbes, said it will acquire the insurance operations of BGC, a financial technology and brokerage outfit based in New York, and will house the new units in its specialty insurance business. Ardonagh said it intends to fund the acquisition via a combination of equity and debt. "This is a compelling shakeup of the global wholesale landscape, bringing two of the last remaining independent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS