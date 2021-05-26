Deloitte Legal Acquires Italian Firm In Continued Expansion

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 2:24 PM EDT) -- Deloitte Legal, the legal arm of Big Four accounting firm Deloitte, has acquired Italian boutique firm Munari Giudici Maniglio Panfili Associati and formed its own maritime and transport law practice group in Genoa, Italy, the firm confirmed Wednesday. Francesco Munari, who will lead the new practice and bring with him three partners, one counsel and 20 professional staff, will join Deloitte Legal on June 1, the latest step in Deloitte's expansion into the European legal market. "The entry into Deloitte Legal is a significant recognition of the quality of the work done in recent years, and an important step towards further improvement...

