Customer Says Dollar Bank Should've Flagged $4.3M Scam

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh-based bank should have asked questions before letting a woman transfer $4.3 million from her account to a cryptocurrency firm as part of a phone scam, the woman claimed in a lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania state court. Mary Clayton, 79, said she had been taken in by a phone scammer purporting to be from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, who claimed her identity had been stolen by drug traffickers and told her she needed to transfer the money to a California bank account owned by a cryptocurrency company. Multiple Dollar Bank employees assisted her in transferring a total of $4.3...

