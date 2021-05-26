Biden DOL To Walk Back Trump Union Trust Disclosure Rule

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 11:28 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor announced its plan Wednesday to walk back a Trump-era rule requiring unions to disclose financial information about certain trusts they control, saying the requirement is unnecessary to expose fraud within labor organizations. The notice of proposed rulemaking unveiled by the DOL's Office of Labor-Management Standards would rescind the Trump administration rule that required unions that bring in at least $250,000 per year to file an annual report known as Form T-1. The filing would disclose "assets, liabilities, receipts and disbursements" for a union's strike and training funds, as well as other trusts if the union is...

