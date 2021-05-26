Delaware Courts Prepare For 'Return To Normal' Operations

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Delaware federal and state courts are gearing up to enter the next phase of reopening plans, with the federal court saying it will soon start to "return to normal court operations" and the state's courts readying to restart jury trials next week. In an order signed by Chief District Judge Leonard P. Stark on Tuesday, Delaware's federal court is set to move to phase three its four-stage reopening plan on June 7. The phase will include the start of "a return to normal court operations" and the resumption of "on-site and public-facing activities, including court proceedings, at the discretion of the...

