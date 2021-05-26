Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Indictments In Timber Ponzi Scam May Boost Receiver's Case

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 4:14 PM EDT) -- A federal receiver's longtime effort to recoup millions of dollars for victims of a massive timber scam may get a push with new criminal charges against two alleged players in the scheme who are connected to Baker Donelson.

While the indictments against a Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC partner and a former firm lobbyist add a layer of complexity to the case, experts say the charges unsealed last week could drop some barriers in the civil case and ultimately speed checks getting to aggrieved "investors" of Ponzi mastermind Arthur Lamar Adams.

Since being tasked three years ago with recovering...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!