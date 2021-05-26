Biden Taps Union-Side Labor Atty For 5th NLRB Seat

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 11:16 AM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated labor lawyer Gwynne Wilcox to be a member of the National Labor Relations Board, tapping a union-side practitioner to fill the long-vacant fifth seat on the panel. Wilcox is a senior partner at New York City-based law firm Levy Ratner PC and associate general counsel of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, the largest local of the Service Employees International Union. Wilcox was previously a field attorney in the NLRB's Manhattan office. If confirmed, Wilcox would fill a board seat that has been open since former NLRB chairman Mark Gaston Pearce's term expired in August 2018. She...

