Biden Taps Georgetown GC For Education Dept. Counsel

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 3:08 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated Georgetown University's general counsel and vice president, Lisa Brown, as the U.S. Department of Education's general counsel. The Bethesda, Maryland-native would bring extensive White House experience to the department if confirmed by the U.S. Senate, having previously served in both President Barack Obama's and President Bill Clinton's administrations. Principal deputy general counsel Emma Leheny has been in the acting role for the department since January. She moved over from her prior role as general counsel of the National Education Association and chief counsel of the California Teachers Association before that. She received her bachelor's degree...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS