Biden Taps Obama Counterterror Chief To Lead DOJ Division

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 5:10 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated longtime intelligence community insider and Uber Technologies Inc. chief trust and security officer Matt Olsen to lead the U.S. Department of Justice's National Security Division. Olsen, a two-decade Justice Department veteran who held top counterterrorism posts during the Obama administration, would oversee some of the department's most sensitive cases as it grapples with the rising threats of cyberattacks, domestic extremism and foreign espionage. If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, he will take over from Assistant Attorney General John Demers, one of the few Trump appointees to stay on after the presidential transition. In recent years, the...

