2 Firms Guide Int'l Payments Biz Paysend's $125M Series B

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- International payments business Paysend said Wednesday it closed on a $125 million Series B funding round that included investors such as One Peak, Infravia Growth Capital and Hermes GPE Innovation Fund and was led by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC and Rooney Nimmo. London-based Paysend said proceeds from the round will be used to help it continue growing internationally and invest in its cross-border payments platform for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises. "There remain significant barriers to entry for consumers and SMEs to pay and send money globally; our platform aims to democratise the service by providing a one-stop shop...

