EU, AstraZeneca Spar Over Vaccine Delivery Deadlines

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 5:15 PM EDT) -- The European Union has accused COVID-19 vaccine producer AstraZeneca of failing to deliver millions of vaccines to the bloc's 27 members, asking a judge in Brussels to order the company to supply the vaccines by a pair of end-of-quarter deadlines. At a hearing Wednesday at the Palais de Justice on the EU's suit seeking an emergency injunction, attorneys for the European Commission, the executive branch of the EU, told a judge that according to the terms of the contract between the EU and AstraZeneca, the drugmaker had missed its dose delivery targets by a long shot. According to a media report on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS