De Blasio Nominates 1st Woman To Lead NYC Law Dept

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 3:55 PM EDT) -- New York Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday nominated Georgia Pestana to be the city's next corporation counsel, setting her up to be the first woman and first Latina to lead the city's law department. De Blasio said during a press conference that he's tapping Pestana, a career government lawyer who first joined the department in 1987, to succeed James Johnson. Johnson is stepping down to become the chief operating officer of Trinity Church. If confirmed by the city council, Pestana will take over a unit of roughly 1,000 attorneys and 890 support professionals, according to the department. "She is someone...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS