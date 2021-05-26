Okla. AG To Resign Amid Reports Of Extramarital Affair

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 3:11 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced his resignation Wednesday amid local reports of an affair with a state employee, a move that comes as his office seeks to solidify a $465 million judgment against Johnson & Johnson in the state's Supreme Court. Hunter's resignation is effective June 1. His announcement came two days after he filed for divorce from his wife, Cheryl, in Oklahoma County District Court. The Oklahoman reported Wednesday that Hunter was involved in an affair with a state employee who did not work in the attorney general's office. "Regrettably, certain personal matters that are becoming public will become a...

