3 More BigLaw Firms Announce Office Reopening Plans

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Weil Gotshal, Latham & Watkins and Kramer Levin are all planning to have their offices fully reopened by this fall, making them the latest law firms to announce their back-to-the-office plans, Law360 Pulse learned Wednesday. The law firms are starting to gradually reopen their offices this summer with the hope that they will be open at 100% capacity by September, according to internal memos. Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP is lifting capacity restrictions in its New York, Boston, Washington, Miami, Dallas and Houston offices starting June 1 and plans to remove capacity restrictions at its Silicon Valley office June 15, according...

