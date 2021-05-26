6th Circ. Affirms Kroger Clinic's Win In Pregnancy Bias Case

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 5:24 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Wednesday refused to restart a former nurse's pregnancy bias case against a Kroger-owned medical clinic, saying the worker had simply ignored the lower court's conclusion that she hadn't linked her firing to her pregnancy. A three-judge panel upheld a summary judgment win for The Little Clinic of Tennessee LLC against June Cox, whom the clinic said it fired after she consistently showed up late and appeared to falsify information in a patient's medical record. Although a Tennessee district court ultimately found it was unclear whether Cox actually made the mistake on the patient's record, the clinic sincerely...

